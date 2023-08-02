Sharon M. Hay

Jan. 3, 1944 - July 23, 2023

RACINE - Sharon M. Hay, 79, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

She was born on January 3, 1944, daughter to the late James and Melvina (Nelson) Cummings.

Sharon is survived by daughter, Tara Hay; and son, Paris (Kristi) Hay; and grandchildren: Chynna (Bryan) Chung, Ethan Hay, Brianna Hay, and Michael Perales; she is also survived by siblings: Mary Pat (Rick) Teaschner, James Cummings, Jr., Robert (Nancy) Cummings; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Preceded in death by sister, Nancy Quick.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Ray officiating. Burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.

The family would like to thank Ridgewood Care Center of Racine, Concerto Dialysis and DaVita Dialysis, Ascension All-Saints of Racine, Compassus Hospice, DART Transportation service, friends, and community members for all of the care, support, and love shown to Sharon throughout the years.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.