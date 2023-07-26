LAKE GENEVA—Sarah Wollman, 35, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at her home on July 21, 2023.

Sarah grew up in Lake Geneva graduating from St. Francis de Sales and Badger High School.

She attended the University of Hawaii in Honolulu, University of Wisconsin in LaCrosse, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, with a degree in Communications.

She was especially close to her brother, James, and sister, Rachel. They spent many hours together playing cards and board games, going to Bucks basketball games, and just hanging out. She dearly loved her Nana and Papa spending lots of time playing the traditional cards games (Canasta, Liverpool, and Rummy).

Sarah adored her only child, son Kody, a 7th grader at St. Francis. They went on many adventures together, the Milwaukee Zoo being one of their favorites. She enjoyed mini-golfing and water parking with Dan and Kody.

Sarah was the greatest joke-teller ever especially “dad” jokes, entertaining friends and strangers with her sense of humor and amazing ability to recite lines from movies and songs. She was a pirate at heart and loved Disney movies, signing together joyfully with her siblings whenever she had the chance.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Freeland; son, Kody; mother, Mary Jo Fesenmaier; father, David Wollman; sister, Rachel Wollman; grandfather, Robert Fesenmaier; grandparents, Joe and Joann Wollman; mother-in-law, Patti Freeland; and many other family members. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Jo Anne Fesenmaier; and brother, James Wollman.

Sarah will always be our Princess.

Services for Sarah will be held on Friday July 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Visitation will be held in church prior to the service from 9:30 till 10:30 a.m.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Sarah’s family.