Dec. 3, 1943—April 22, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Sandra L. Derrick, 79, of Lake Geneva passed away on Saturday April 22, 2023, at Lakeland Medical Center. Sandra, or Sandy as she was known to everyone, was born on December 3, 1943, to the late Leroy and Grace (McCarthy) Daly in Chicago, IL.

Sandy and her family relocated to the Lake Geneva area in 1958 when her father, Leroy, was transferred with the company he was working with. Sandy become a member of the graduating Class of 1962 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Sandy went on to be united into marriage to Daniel T. Derrick, Sr. on December 26, 1964.

To be able to describe Sandy in a paragraph just doesn’t seem doable. Sandy was a force to be reckoned with. Sandy was 100% Irish, south side Chicago girl and liked things done her way.

Sandy was a staple in the Lake Geneva community dedicating many hours to supporting the men and woman of the Lake Geneva Fire Department and the Lake Geneva Police Department. Whether it was in her own vehicle or with the Fire Bells Organization, if there was something happening in the city you could bet Sandy was there passing out pound cake and taking care of everyone.

You could find Sandy, and her husband Dan, every Sunday at Mass at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Sandy in the choir, and Dan faithfully in the front row. Sandy was a great-grandmother, grandmother, but first most she was a mother. A mother not only to her kids but to whoever came into her life.

Sandy was not always the innocent one, and she loved a good joke. One day she decides to paint a six-foot smiley face on their garage door, because she was bored. She then proceeded to decorate it for every holiday. This was only meant to be there for a little while but ended up being a staple in the neighborhood for many years until they moved.

Sandy made things work in the home so she could be there while her kids were growing up. Making everything, from a dollar to a pound of ground beef, last longer so she could be a stay-at-home mom. Sandy loved to go bowling, loved singing in her choir (as she called it), and loved the holidays.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dan; three children survive her: Terra Derrick, Daniel (Haley) Derrick, Jr., and Ryan (Becky) Derrick; six grandchildren: Erin, Jacob, Grace, Emma, Billy, and Sally; along with two great-grandchildren: Hazel and Greyson also survive her. She is also survived by her “Sister from another Mister” as she was called: Dona (Fritz) Button. Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents, Leroy and Grace, her brother, Leroy, her sister-in-law, Kim, and her other “Sister from another Mister” Audrey.

Service for Sandy will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Sandy's name to Aurora at Home.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting.