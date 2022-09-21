Sandra Jean Stark

Sandra J. Stark

April 15, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2022

LAKE GENEVA/TARPON SPRINGS, FL - Sandra J. Stark, 76, of the Lake Geneva, WI area and of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022. Sandra was born to the late Anthony and Lorraine (Ouellette) Watrobka on April 15, 1946, in Blue Island, IL.

Sandra was a member of the graduating Class of 1964 of Mother of Sorrows School in Blue Island. On August 21, 1965, in Blue Island, IL, Sandra was united into marriage to her true soul mate, John H. Stark, Jr.

Sandra was a proud member of St. Francis De Sales Church in Lake Geneva and a member of the Crescent Oaks Country Club in Tarpon Springs, FL.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 57 years, John; two children: Todd Stark and Beth (Luke) Peterson; two grandchildren: Courtney (Nick) Sauter and Jessie Peterson; and one brother, Jan (Rose) Watrobka all survive Sandra.

Services for Sandra will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be held in church from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate to the St. Francis De Sales Angel Fund in Sandra's name. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.