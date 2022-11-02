Jan. 30, 1934—Oct. 18, 2022

BURLINGTON—Ronald A. Belle, 88, of Burlington, WI passed away peacefully to eternal life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Oak Creek, WI.

Ronald was born on January 30, 1934 in Melrose Park, IL son to the late Anthony and Mary (Orrico) Belle. He married Patricia L. Hughes on April 30, 1960 in River Grove, IL. Ronald worked as a police officer for many years at the Melrose Park Police Department, and was promoted to Police Chief for his final 15 years.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Patricia Belle; son, Anthony Belle; and grandfather of, Anthony Nicholas. He is also survived by brother-in-law, John Hughes; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Angela Finnigan.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Ronald’’ name: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Belle family.