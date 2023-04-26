Dec. 15, 1934-April 12, 2023

CLEVELAND, TN—Ronald William Hudson, 88, passed away peacefully at Tennova Healthcare Cleveland on April 12, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on December 15, 1934, in Lake Geneva WI, the son of Walter and Edna Hudson. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1964. He studied Chinese at the Yale University Institute of Far Eastern Languages (IFEL) in 1958 and spoke fluent Mandarin Chinese for the rest of his life.

Ron was a 20-year retired Veteran of the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan and Germany before settling in San Antonio, TX.

He had an adventurous spirit and was fortunate to see the world traveling to many countries while stationed in Germany, living in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee.

He loved life-long learning and was an avid collector and reader of books. His library provided the source material for many school papers and projects. He also loved cars and owned a used car lot in San Antonio as a side business while in the Air Force.

He was a devoted sports fan, especially baseball, and was a pitcher in a semi-pro baseball league before a broken nose ended his career. The Green Bay Packers remained his favorite football team, even while living in football-loving Texas, he never wavered in his devotion to the Packers.

He is survived by his former wife, Vicki Hudson; children: Holly McRae (Gil) and Bryan Hudson (partner Stacey); sister, Romaine Miller (Richard); grandchildren: Ryan and Lauren McRae and Kellan Harrison; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Garron and Duane Hudson, and sisters: Geraldine Hanick and Donna Turner.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tennova Healthcare Cleveland for their loving and compassionate care and to the local caregivers and caretakers who helped Ron over the last several years.

Ron’s family will be holding a private memorial service. You are invited to share memories or condolences at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.

If you would like to make a donation, please consider the Eastern Tennessee Human Resource Agency/East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability https://www.ethra.org/programs/45/area-agency-on-aging-and-disability/.

May he rest in peace.