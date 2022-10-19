Roberta Hunt

FONTANA, WI/VENICE, FL—“You only go around once, so make it good.” These are words Roberta Lynn (nee Green) (Kaplan) Hunt, 78, of Fontana, WI. and Venice, FL. lived by. They were words shared by her mother that inspired her zest for life—from how she approached her family and friendships, to her career and business pursuits, to her wide-ranging interests. She led a life well lived, exuberant in every endeavor, infusing fun and laughter into everything she did, and treating all she met with warmth, generosity and kindness. Roberta passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Roberta was born in Chicago to Irma and Irving Green and grew up in Barrington, Ill. She was a proud graduate of Barrington High School and received her degree in Education from the University of Miami. She began her 30-year career as a teacher in Miami, soon returning to Illinois to teach at several schools in Highland Park, most notably as a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.

Following her teaching career, Roberta, along with her husband of 36 years, John, began a second career in the antique business, opening a small shop in Walworth, WI. Business boomed and eventually led the couple to convert a 24,000 square foot century-old department store into Walworth’s very successful On the Square Antique Mall. Roberta’s passion for antiques and love of history led her to become one of the original docents at Black Point Estate, a Victorian mansion on Lake Geneva.

A woman of many interests and talents, Roberta was a leader who was always on the go, pursuing the next challenge, event or project. She was an organizer, planner and host—an exceptionally creative individual with a talent for design. Roberta was a gardener, golfer, writer, traveler, lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and lover of nature and animals. She was passionate about politics, campaigning for candidates she believed in and advocating for women’s rights. Music was a theme throughout Roberta’s life, from her childhood growing up in the music business to her marriage to John, who was a bandleader and musician.

But more than anything, Roberta loved her family. In addition to being the beloved wife of John Hunt, she was a devoted mother to Marcie (Trevor) Vernier; proud grandmother of: Spencer and Sydney Vernier; loving sister of Kelli Ross; caring step-mother of Molly Hunt; and fond aunt of: Jonathan and Gregg Ross. She is also survived by many dear friends who were her extended family. Her impact will not be forgotten—she will be remembered for the light and love she brought into all our lives.

Roberta courageously battled breast cancer for almost three years. Despite living a full life, she was taken too soon. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In memory and honor of Roberta, the family asks those who are so inspired to perform random acts of kindness to help make this world a better place—a fitting tribute to a woman whose kindness was always done in a quiet manner but never went unnoticed.