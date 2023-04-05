April 27, 1928—March 31, 2023

FORMERLY OF ZENDA—Roberta “Bobbe” was born April 27, 1928 on the family farm in Zenda, WI to Leslie Elijah and Elva Erma (Sternberg) Tibbitts. She passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Frontida Assisted Living of Elkhorn.

Bobbe graduated from Lake Geneva High School. She worked in the office of Wauconda High School before marrying Warren Ellis Pankonin in 1948. She also worked for over 25 years for Gage Marine, on the Geneva Lakes Boat Line, in the office and occasionally giving tours. Bobbe also drove a school bus and loved square dancing, playing cards, and camping.

Bobbe is survived by: Terri (Loren) Anderson, Jackie (Jeri) Kraus, and Michael (Sandy) Pankonin; grandchildren: Jered, Rachel, Michael, Kevin, Kyle, Justin, Kim and Jon; and great-grandchildren: Daniel, Kaitlyn, Brady, Jordy, Owen, Macy, Emma, Cory, Eric, Eleanor, Brooke, Blaine, and Anthony.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, whom she married on September 4, 1948 in Harvard, IL; sisters: June (James) Kolb and Phyllis “Jean” (Daniel) Griffin; as well as a brother in infancy, Buddy.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Linn Presbyterian Church from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will be at Linn-Hebron Cemetery.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.