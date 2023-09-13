July 26, 1936—Aug. 29, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Robert John Russell, 87, of Lake Geneva, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Robert was born on July 26, 1936 in Lake Geneva, WI to his loving parents, the late John and Julia (Otto) Russell. He married the love of his life, Judith Ann Bollweg, on June 18, 1960 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI and shared two sons together, Bob and Tom Russell. Robert graduated from Lake Geneva High in 1954 and shortly after, joined the armed forces where he served in the Navy for four years. Later in life, he owned and operated Big John’s Restaurant located in Slades Corners for three years. He enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family and loved spending time on his Goldwing motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Judith, and their two children, Bob (Amy) Russell and Tom (Carrie) Russell, his sister, Mary (Bill) Peroutka, and five grandchildren Joe, Matt, Annie, Jack, Jimmy Russell and Annie’s husband Sam.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Julia Russell, and his sister, Sue Pawlak.

Services for Robert will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. The visitation will begin at 9:30am leading up to the funeral mass at 10:30am. A graveside burial will immediately follow the funeral mass at St. Francis Cemetery.

In lieu of other expressions the family has asked to donate in Bob's name to Aurora at Home Hospice.