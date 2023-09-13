LAKE GENEVA—Robert J. Skwarek, 67, retired firefighter for the City of Chicago for more than 32 years, died suddenly on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Beloved son of Frances and John “Lefty” Skwarek (both deceased); cherished brother of Carol, Teresa, and Donna; dearest brother-in-law of his eager co-pilot Serge Fourmaux. Now reunited with his treasured twin brother, the late, great Phil.

Bob was a remarkable soul, generous with his time, talents, and kindness, endearing him to many, especially his extended family at the Wooddale Beach Association in Lake Geneva, his Burlington flying buddies, and the Bebak clan in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

Bob led a remarkable life and lived it to the fullest. Hard-working and humble, he touched the lives of many as a firefighter, engineer, certified EMT, and air/sea rescue diver for the Chicago Fire Department; an aviator and certified flight instructor; and an athlete and outdoorsman. Bob excelled at sports: baseball, hockey, tennis, open water swimming, scuba diving, and most recently pickleball. He loved the outdoors, feeding his hummingbirds daily, fishing for the cycle with Phil, casting while canoeing down the Flambeau River, eager to relay the day’s adventures.

A good friend and neighbor, Bob always lent a helping hand to anyone in need and was generous with his labors. A handyman extraordinaire, he could find a solution to just about any problem and made friends in every place he landed. His subtle sense of humor kept you laughing and thinking.

Caring, compassionate, and much loved, Bob left the world a better place and left his family and friends much too soon. We will miss you terribly, Bob, and trust that your last flight into the heavens, with your new set of wings, will bring you eternal joy. Aloha!

Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.

Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.