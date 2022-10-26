Oct. 3, 1927—Oct. 14, 2022

CRYSTAL LAKE—Robert I. Brainerd, 95, of the Crystal Lake area passed away at his home on Friday October 14, 2022. Born Robert Irwin Brainerd to the late Nehemiah and Grace (Irwin) Brainerd on October 3, 1927, in Lodi, WI.

Robert was one of two children that Nehemiah and Grace had. Robert graduated from Lodi High in 1945 and then went on to UW Madison.

On April 4, 1959 Robert was united into marriage to the late Patricia Birch. Patricia proceeded Robert in death on March 20, 2008.

Robert had worked for United Airlines from 1954 till the time of his retirement in 1989. Robert served on the Germantown Township Board of Trustees in Juneau County. Robert loved to travel and spend time with his friends and family.

Robert is survived by his two children: Steve (Carolee Hanny) Brainerd and Ruth Brainerd; four grandchildren: Nicholas (Theresa), Corey (Adelyn), Daniel and Abigale (Domink Peterson); and three great-grandchildren: Christine, Sadie, and Olivia. Robert was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years Patricia, one sister, Betty, and his parents.

Private family graveside service were held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Lodi, WI.

A public celebration of Robert’s life will be held sometime in the spring of 2023. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Robert’s name to either Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lake Geneva or a charity of your choice.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting the Brainerd Family.