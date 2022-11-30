Oct. 23, 1929—Nov. 15, 2022

BURLINGTON—Robert Carl Bulgrin, age 93, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. On October 23, 1929, he was born in Burlington to Edward and Irma (nee Brodda) Bulgrin. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington graduating from Burlington High School. In 1954 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Schwabenland in Fresno, CA.

Robert was an Accountant then Purchaser for Southern Gas Company in Lake Geneva for many years. He was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening and loved working outside at his lake house. He also enjoyed playing in his college football pool with the Standard Press. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; children: Dennis (Susan) Bulgrin, and Diane (Tony) Lee; grandchildren: Angela Bulgrin, Alan Bulgrin, Jason Bulgrin, Justen Bulgrin, Jacob Bulgrin, Cameron Whitmire, and Andrew (Ashlee) Whitmire; nieces and nephews: Dawn Carlson, Pamela (Bob) Wood, John (Carol) Carlson, Carrie Schwabenland, Brian Schwabenland, Donna Schwabenland, and Jeff Schwabenland. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Margery (John) Carlson.

The family suggest memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

A funeral service for Robert took place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends met with the family on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Churck. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Burlington Rescue Squad and Police, especially Officer Rice, as well as their Letter Carrier Jackie.

