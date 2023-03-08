June 29, 1938—Feb. 21, 2023

WILLIAMS BAY—Robert Boudart was born July 29, 1938 in Morton Grove, IL to Clarence and Frieda (Shettlebauer) Boudart. He passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.

Robert is survived by his sons: Robert (Barbara) Boudart, Michael (Jennifer) Boudart, and Tim (Terese) Boudart; grandchildren: Tyler, Elise, Zoe, Piper, Matthew (Sydney), David, and Katharine.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Mary (Kohls) Boudart.

Service and interment were private.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.