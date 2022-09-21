Robert "Bob" Maher

June 24, 1951 - Sept. 3, 2022

WAUKESHA - Robert "Bob" Maher, 71, of Waukesha, WI, passed away on September 3, 2022. He was born in Louisville, KY on June 24, 1951. Bob graduated from Hinsdale Central High School. He furthered his education by receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Science at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

After college, he earned his Commercial Real Estate License, and he became the Property Manager of the family-owned hotel, The Fontana Club, in Glenwood Springs, WI.

Bob had many accomplishments. He was the President of The Lake Geneva Jaycees in 1985. That very same year, he received an award for Chairing the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival. He also was a member of the Rotary Club of Lake Geneva, and later started a Natural Disaster Relief Program in Milwaukee.

He was an avid sportsman, and he enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, golf, boating and sailing.

He is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Maher (mother-Rita O'Brien); granddaughter Alexis; his brothers: Patrick Maher (Kathy) and Jim Maher; his sister, Sue Neiman (Don); and nieces and nephews: Zack Maher, Molly Maher, Stella Maher, Debbie Maher, Tommy Maher, DJ Neiman, Jr., Amy Neiman; and by ex-wife, Priscilla Hesslink (Burbe).

He was pre-deceased by his father and mother Dick and Ruby Maher, and by his brothers Michael Maher and Daniel Maher.

Services will be held Oct 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holiday Home Camp, www.LakeGenevaFreshAir.org.