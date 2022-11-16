Oct. 23, 1929—Nov. 9, 2022

WILLIAM’S BAY—Robert “Bob” Abrahams, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022 at the age of 93.

Bob will be joining his loving wife of 61 years, Adelle along with his oldest son Charles. He is survived by his children: Diane Frank, James Abrahams and Jeanne Armstrong (Frankie); along with five grandchildren: Robert Abrahams (Katie), Lindsay Langman (Ryan), Jeanette Kelly (Michael), Mathew and Michael; along with four great-grandchildren.

Bob is a Veteran of World War II. Bob grew up in Chicago, IL the only son of Henry Abrahams and Beatrice “Betty” Abrahams. He had one younger sister, Sue Abrahams.

Bob worked for Air Comfort for 25+ years and retired at the age of 50. After retiring, Bob and Adelle split their time between Osprey, FL and William’s Bay, WI. Bob loved to spend his time fishing, hunting and gardening.

A private memorial will be held at a later date where Bob and Adelle will be laid to rest together.