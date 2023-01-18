Oct. 27, 1933—Jan. 10, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Richard Max Stross of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on January 10, 2023. With the sun shining upon him in his beloved cottage in the woods, surrounded by loved ones, Richard peacefully ended his earthly journey.

Richard was born on October 27, 1933, in Chicago IL, to Elsie Rask Habenicht and Carl James Stross. He and his late siblings: Carl James (Bill) Stross and Carol Stross (Brobst) grew up in various cities including Elmhurst and Park Ridge IL, Louisville KY and Jackson MS. It was in Jackson that he and his big brother developed a life-long passion for the game of golf, often playing together down in Mississippi and New Orleans throughout their lives.

He joined the Army and served during the Korean War from 1953-1956, stationed in Japan. After his service, he traveled the world, hitchhiking across Europe and finally returning to Chicago.

He completed his Undergraduate studies, receiving a B.A. in English and Philosophy at the University of Illinois-Urbana. He later married and had two children: Ivan and Larisa, who were his pride and joy.

Richard was a brilliant man, a most interesting man, a seeker of truth and a true intellectual. He had a wanderlust spirit but finally found his own “truth” in Lake Geneva, WI where he settled with his small family. He opened his own bookstore, Breadloaf Bookshop, in 1971. “The Breadloaf”, as it was fondly called, was his proudest accomplishment, claiming it as “the most literary small bookstore in the Midwest”. He met his life partner, Annette Lock, in 1993 who assisted with the store’s operation until 2011. Together, they had many adventures along the way in Lake Geneva, Chicago, New Orleans, Mississippi, and Door County.

In addition to his love of books and all types of literature and arts, Richard had a life-long passion for the game of golf, which he shared with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed regular walks along his beloved lake, traveling to Mississippi and New Orleans, watching football and golf, as well as spending time with his loved ones. Richard taught us all to enjoy and appreciate the simple joys of life and for that, we are forever grateful.

Richard is survived by his children: Ivan Richard Stross, Larisa Stross Kusar, Marty Kusar (son-in-law); his grandchildren: Brandon Stross, Nathaniel, Luke, Calvin Kusar; his partner, Annette Lock; and her daughter, Jennifer Lock; as well as close friends and family.

A private burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery and Celebration of Life will take place in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Lake Geneva Library in honor of Richard Stross and Breadloaf Bookshop, to continue to assist and influence others in the love of books.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.