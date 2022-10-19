Richard Louis Roth

May 22, 1939—Oct. 12, 2022

ATLANTA, GA—On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Richard Louis Roth, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. He was living in Atlanta, GA at the time of his death.

Richard was born in Chicago, IL to Florence (Bennett) and Gordon H. Roth. The Roth family lived in Williams Bay as year-round residents starting in 1952. Richard graduated from Williams Bay High School. In August 1960, he married Ruth Linda Ryberg.

Richard was a loving, kind, and generous man who had a lifelong career in construction. He was instrumental in managing projects such as building large commercial projects, including the Marriott Hotel in downtown Charlotte, several assisted living centers in Savannah, and managed the liquidation of properties of the Rock Island Railroad throughout the United States and here

in Atlanta he became the go-to-guy for stucco repair.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruth; and three children: Mary “Betsy” Wells, Richard L. Roth, Jr., and William (Susan) Roth; as well as their grandchildren: Nicole (Chris) Sasser, Calyn (Adam) Autry, Carly (Preston) Wells, Selena (Stephen) Ingram, and Dustin Roth. Richard, called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, also enjoyed six wonderful great-grandchildren: Addison, Christopher and Charlie Sasser, Selah and Luke Autry, and Tyler Wells. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Gordon, and his grandson, Christopher William Roth (infant). Richard is also survived by siblings: Gordon (Diane) Roth, Mary Michael Roth, Danis Zinger, John (Sally) Roth, Robert Roth and Rosemary Roth.

Richard was a family man who loved to travel and spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond measure. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody, GA on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow at All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341.