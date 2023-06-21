March 30, 1947—June 16, 2023

WILLIAMS BAY—Richard H. Tuma, 76 years of age, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home in Williams Bay, WI. Richard was born March 30, 1947, in New York to Howard and Ruth (Kranz) Tuma.

Richard’s incredible life and his impact are difficult to summarize. He was a man of many talents and interesting tales. He was helpful, humorous, and humble.

From his time serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam to teaching high school to his long career in public safety, Richard led his life by putting others first.

He found great delight in his wife of 52 years and spending time with his family, especially after retiring as the Director of Emergency Preparedness in Waukesha County in 2013.

Some of his favorite pastimes were gardening, golfing, playing cards, being out on the lake in his beloved boat, and spending time with his grandkids walking to Bell’s for ice cream, filling up the bird feeders, and sharing stories about his childhood dog Spooky around the campfire.

He was always willing to help with a project, offer a witty comment, and share time with others sitting on the porch that he designed or in the yard that he meticulously kept. Just as Richard was known for puttering in the garden and around the house, “just resting his eyes”, and the many silly sayings that were hallmark to his wit, Richard led his family as a man of great integrity and will be remembered as the role model that he was to his many colleagues, friends, and family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Louise Rose (Kohout) Tuma, whom he married on March 20, 1971, in Montgomery, MN; his children: Jennifer (Glenn) Theriault, Joseph Tuma, and Christine (Michael) Strong; grandchildren: Collin and Katherine Theriault, Tyler Tuma, Madison, Emma, Olivia, and Mason Strong; sister-in-law, Therese (R.T.) Amel; as well as brother-in-law, Patrick (Carmen Cross) Kohout.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gregory Tuma; and granddaughter, Clare Theriault.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to: Open Arms Free Clinic, St. Benedict Church, or Arbor Day Foundation.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.