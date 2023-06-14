Richard F. Alexander

June 12, 1940—March 25, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Richard F. Alexander passed away in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after a brief illness on March 25, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born in Chicago on June 12, 1940 to Claude and Lorraine Fabrice Alexander.

Richard attended North Park Academy and the Art Institute of Chicago. Art was always a great part of his life including commissions, murals, showings, and numerous other projects. He was always ready to help.

Another passion for Richard was his love of sailing. Purchasing his first sailboat with money from his paper route, it culminated in a 1st Place Finish in the Mackinac Race in 1960. Later in life he continued sailing with the Keelboat Club in Lake Geneva.

Richard was the owner of the Thumbs Up Bar. He loved every minute of it. People would say they’d open the door and he’d be there laughing with them before the door closed. When he decided to retire from the bar business, he placed an ad in the Wall Street Journal titled “Lifestyle for Sale”. He listed his racing bike, golf clubs, his home, sports car, sailboat, and Thumbs Up. They said they never had an ad like that before. After the sale, he moved to Acapulco and taught sailing until he returned to Lake Geneva.

He will be remembered for his great art work, his quick wit, one-liners and his infectious laugh.

He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lou; his sister, Barbara Brost; and numerous grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Alexander.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Thumbs Up in Lake Geneva on June 26, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.