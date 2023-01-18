Richard "Dick" Faivre

Dec. 17, 1937—Jan. 10, 2023

CALEDONIA, MN—Dick was born December 17, 1937 in Ironton, WI to Ida (Powell) and Bernard Faivre. Dick and his family moved to Lake Geneva, WI where he attended high school and graduated in 1955.

Following in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather who was a Veterinarian, Dick took an after-school job working for Dr. Ferguson in Lake Geneva. This paved the way for his future career which he dedicated his life to and enjoyed immensely. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1966. After graduation, he accepted a position in Caledonia, MN where he practiced for the next 15 years.

He married Gloria Dittmer in Janesville, WI on November 25, 1967. They made their home in the Caledonia/Eitzen area where he owned and operated his own large animal veterinary practice for 35 years. Dick revered his work and the clients he felt privileged to work with over the course of his practice. Dick retired in 2016, albeit reluctantly after a 50+ year long career.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria in 2012, his parents, infant brother, Thomas and brother-in-law, Michael.

He is survived by his daughters: Kim (Rodney), Nancy (Todd), Jane (Josh) and Lynn; grandchildren: Aiden, Brenya, Presley, Charlee, Mitchell, and Bradley; sister, Linda; and nephew, Adam (Lindsey).

Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up with former clients. He enjoyed vacations with his wife and family, fishing trips and visiting national parks with his older grandsons. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generosity, and witty sense of humor. His quips and devilish grin will be cherished by all that were able to appreciate them.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Crest South and Gundersen Lutheran Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service will take place Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main Street, Caledonia, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.