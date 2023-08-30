Sept. 25, 1930—Aug. 23, 2023

FONTANA—Reverend James V. McKitrick died peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Fontana, WI, where he was a resident. Father was born on September 25, 1930, in Libertyville, IL, to Joseph M. McKitrick and Mary Louise Sullivan.

Father attended Quigley High School Seminary, Chicago (1945-1950). Reverend James V. McKitrick attended DePaul University, Chicago, IL (1953-54) where he received a Bachelor’s degree and then attended Seminary at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, Mundelein, IL (1950-53), and Mount St. Mary of the West Seminary, Norwood, OH (1954-58), where he received his Theological Formation.

Father went on to further his studies at Mount St. Mary’s of the West Seminary, Norwood, OH (1984) where he received a Doctorate in Ministry. Father McKitrick was ordained a priest by the Most Reverend Loras T. Lane at St. Mary Parish, McHenry, on May 31, 1958.

Father’s first assignment was in 1958 as Chaplain at St. Mary Hospital, DeKalb. Father was assigned Assistant Director of the Newman Center, DeKalb (1958). Later that same year he was appointed Parochial Vicar at St. James Parish in Rockford (1958-1959). He then was assigned Parochial Vicar at St. Mary Parish in Sycamore (1959-1962). Father McKitrick then served as Chaplain at St. Mary Hospital, DeKalb (1962-1970). Father was then appointed Parochial Vicar at Christ the Teacher University Parish, DeKalb (1962-1970). In 1970 Father was assigned as Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Maple Park (1970-1972). Father was then assigned as Pastor at St. Catherine of Genoa Parish, Genoa (1972- 1975); and was later assigned Pastor at St. Thomas More Parish, Elgin (1975-1979).

He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Bernadette Parish, Rockford (1979-1980), and that same year was assigned Personnel Director for the Permanent Diaconate as well as Director for Clergy Continuing Education (1979-1985). He was appointed Co-Pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Crystal Lake (1980). In 1982 he was assigned as Director of the Office of Ministry to Priests (1982-1985). Father was then assigned as Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Crystal Lake (1983-1986). He then served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, McHenry (1986-2000) and retired there from active ministry on October 1, 2000.

Father is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Louise (Sullivan) McKitrick, by his brothers: Thomas A., Joseph P. (Isabelle), and John F. (Mollie). Father is survived by cousins: Patricia McNichols and Dorothy Bleck. Father is also survived by his nieces: Patricia McKitrick-Watson, Mary McKitrick-Marlow, Nell McKitrick-Walenda, Brigid McKitrick; and nephews: Michael McKitrick, Thomas McKitrick, Denis McKitrick, Joseph McKitrick, and Johnny McKitrick.

Visitation for Father was held Sunday, August 27, 2023 at St. Patrick Church in McHenry, IL. Funeral Mass was Celebrated on Monday, August 28, 2023 also at St. Patrick Church, 3500 Washington Street, McHenry. Burial took place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, McHenry, IL. Funeral Mass was livestreamed on St. Patrick Church’s website: www.stpatrickmchenry.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory, McHenry, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Home of the Sparrow, McHenry, IL.