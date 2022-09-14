Randy L. Wheaton

June 14, 1960 - Sept. 2, 2022

BLOOMFIELD - Randy L. Wheaton, age 62, of Bloomfield, passed to eternal life on Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence.

Randy was born on June 14, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI to Arthur and Pearl (Drohner) Wheaton. Randy married Vicki L. Popilek on June 18, 1983 in Woodstock, IL.

Randy is survived by his wife Vicki; mother, Pearl; daughters: Brandy and Nichole Wheaton; grandchildren: Savannah Wheaton, Zachary Wheaton, Maximus Raysby, Lily Anderson and Brianna Anderson; son-in-law, Ryan Anderson; sister Penny (Al) Lipinski; brothers-in-law, Ricky (Lynn) Popilek, Ronnie Popilek, Michael (Mary) Popilek, John Popilek; sisters-in-law: Kathy (Arthur) DeKneef and Sharon Little.

Preceded in death by his father, Arthur, daughter, Heather, brother, Arthur Wheaton and sister, Lou Ann Hicks. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Randy was the longtime owner/operator of R & W Service.

Visitation was held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Steinke Chapel, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.