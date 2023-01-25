April 8, 1957—Jan. 17, 2023

CHICAGO—Phillip R. Jurenci, age 65, of Chicago, IL, died January 17, 2023 at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 8, 1957. The son of the late Anthony and Murial (Dempsey) Jurenci.

He worked for many years for Local #6 Labor Union in Chicago, IL.

Phillip was compassionate and funny and loved being with his family. He was a hard worker and a good family man.

Brother to: Richard Jurenci, Gerri May, Tony Jurenci, Patricia Jurenci and Mark Jurenci. Further survived by his fiance, Annette Dunn; and daughter, Nicole Newton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Jurenci.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

