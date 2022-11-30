FONTANA—It is with great sadness that the family of Philip B. Joyce, of Fontana, WI, formerly of Boston, MA, Binghamton, NY, Hackettstown, NJ, Houston, TX, Barrington, IL, Sarasota, FL, and Lakeland, FL, announce his passing on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Phil was 89 years young at the time of his death and was known to say to all listening that he had had a great life!

Phil will be lovingly remembered by his children: Brenda (Stan), Pauline (Joe), Christine (John), Brian (Mary); his grandchildren: James Patrick, Erin, Katie (Richie), Christopher (Ionela), Jennifer, Maddie, Allie, Connor, Rory; and great-grandchild, Charlotte; his sister, Margaret. He will also be dearly missed by numerous extended family members and friends from around the world. Of special meaning to him were his friends from the Country Club Estates Golf Club and those who joined him at “Sammy’s on the Square”, in Walworth, WI, every Friday morning for breakfast and an hour or more of great camaraderie.

Phil was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen; his brother, Frank, and sisters: Mary and Theresa.

Phil’s career was spent mainly in the Confectionery and Snacks industry, and primarily with Mars, Inc. He started in sales, winning many awards, and went on to work in sales management, new business development, and senior executive management. Phil was the Lead Senior Executive representing M&Ms/Mars at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and this afforded him the opportunity to meet President Ronald Reagan, a proud moment for him. He travelled the globe successfully representing Mars, Inc., and later other well-known companies in the industry.

Phil will be remembered as a loving and caring man who enjoyed life. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held in early spring, 2023.

See you on the beach, Dad.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.