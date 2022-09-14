 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul G. Hull

LAKE GENEVA - Paul G. Hull of Lake Geneva, WI, age 82.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Scanlan); loving father of sons: Paul, Jr. (Jamie), Kevin (Kirsten), and Dennis (Barbara); and proud Pop Pop of seven grandchildren: Zoe, Annika, Lauren, Emma, Oscar, Brendan, and Molly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Rush UMC Women's Board Cancer Research Project or Leo High School.

Services private.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.

