Paul G. Hull
LAKE GENEVA - Paul G. Hull of Lake Geneva, WI, age 82.
Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Scanlan); loving father of sons: Paul, Jr. (Jamie), Kevin (Kirsten), and Dennis (Barbara); and proud Pop Pop of seven grandchildren: Zoe, Annika, Lauren, Emma, Oscar, Brendan, and Molly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Rush UMC Women's Board Cancer Research Project or Leo High School.
Services private.
