May 6, 1980—March 18, 2023

DARIEN—Pamela Kristine Linker, 42 years old, of Darien, WI, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 6, 1980 in Waukegan, IL and was raised on Lake Shangri-La in Bristol, WI.

Pam attended Central High School in Salem, WI and later received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She spent over 20 years as a Wedding and Event Coordinator and most recently worked at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, WI – at a job and with people she truly loved.

Pam loved to travel, especially to warm climates with beaches and sunsets. She was a huge dog lover and adored all animals. She also had a love of music which led her to attend many concerts and musicals. Most of all, Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Pam had a dazzling smile that lit up any room she entered. She was so loving and giving that she didn’t realize just how perfect and loved she was or the positive and joyous effect she had on all who knew her. Pam was a treasure and a gift to all.

Pam is survived by her mother, Sheila (Wally) Jaszkowski; her father, Thomas Linker; her brother, Ryan (Jamie) Linker; her adored niece, Violet Linker; her step-sister, Jill (Scott) Paetzold; her loving and devoted fiancee, Steve Zellmer; the entire Zellmer family who loved her so very much; her two loyal pups: Bryzzo and Watney; her loving feline, Cosmo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who all loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marge and Doc Carlson; her paternal grandmother, Viola Linker; her uncle, Josh Linker and aunt, Joan Ludick.

A celebration of Pamela’s beautiful life will be held between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with a couple opportunities to share memories and stories, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delevan, WI 53115. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com to sign the guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Avenue, Racine, WI 53404 or www.woofgangrescue.com.