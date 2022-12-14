July 16, 1930—Dec. 8, 2022

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Norma Jean Habrel (nee Schwandt), loving wife, and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away at the age of 92.

Norma was born on July 16, 1930 in Genoa City, WI to Newman Davis, Jr. and Evelyn Schwandt. She was the oldest of Evelyn’s 13 children. She was raised by her loving grandmother Ella Schwandt and her uncles Karl and Harold Schwandt.

She graduated from Genoa City High School in June, 1948 and was married to John Habrel on October 23, 1948. They raised three sons, Mark, Gene, and Eric.

Norma worked as a waitress, an operator at the phone company, assistant in her husband’s contracting business, and for many years played a vital role as the Secretary of Brookwood Elementary School in Genoa City. She was voted to the Genoa City School Board, was a member (and past-President) of the Village Garden Club of Genoa City, and also was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year of Genoa City in 1993 by the Genoa City Lions Club.

Norma was a devoted mother of three, a grandmother of six, a great-grandmother of four, and spent countless hours lovingly caring for each one. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her wonderful family of brothers and sisters.

She had an amazing “green thumb” and her home and large yard were filled with an incredible variety of flora. Her talents as a “crafter” were displayed throughout her home as well as in the many gifts that she gave to others.

She was an avid birdwatcher and took care to feed the numerous birds that arrived at her feeders each day. She was very interested in current events, politics, and the environment, and possessed a keen eye regarding the issues of the day.

Norma also enjoyed athletics both personally and as a fan of college basketball and the Packers. She possessed both a determined spirit and tireless energy and used these qualities to positively impact her community and the people around her.

Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and her beloved son, Mark, as well as her brothers: William Anderson (Rita), Keith Anderson (Barbara), and Kent Anderson. She is survived by her sons: Gene (Barbara), and Eric (Nancy); her grandchildren: Christopher (Tracy), Kimberly Frasca (Joseph), Michael, Katherine, Laura and Aaron; and her great-grandchildren: Harrison, Norah, Kira and Ava. She is further survived by her siblings: Walter Anderson, Jr., Virginia Rich, Priscilla Stoflet, Patricia Alters (John), Robert Anderson (Cathy), Brenda Nelson (Kenneth), Linda Ellsworth (David), Donna Crisman (Donald), Mary Herr, and Cheryl Rinda (John),

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Patricia Handley officiating at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home located at 113 Freeman St. in Genoa City, WI. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City. Memorials may be made to the Village Garden Club of Genoa City as well as to the Genoa City Lions Club. Online condolences at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.