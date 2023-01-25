Oct. 16, 1960—Jan. 23, 2023
ARLINGTON, TN—Nancy Jean Liveris, age 62, of Arlington, TN, passed away at her home on January 23, 2023. She was born in Kenosha, WI in the fall of 1960 to Diana and George Watson. She spent most of her childhood and adolescence in the Lake Geneva area before moving to Houston, TX where she met her husband, John Liveris, while working as a Nurse at a local hospital. Together, they raised, one son, John Liveris II and enjoyed traveling, camping, and attending concerts.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, George Watson, and husband, John Liveris. Survivors include her mother, Diana Watson; brother, Thomas (Cynthia) Watson; and son, John (Kristin) Liveris. A special thank you to Angela Ciolli, Nancy Kay Meyer, and Denise Liveris for all of your love and support.
A memorial service will be held in Chattanooga, TN at St. Jude Catholic Church, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation.