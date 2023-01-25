ARLINGTON, TN—Nancy Jean Liveris, age 62, of Arlington, TN, passed away at her home on January 23, 2023. She was born in Kenosha, WI in the fall of 1960 to Diana and George Watson. She spent most of her childhood and adolescence in the Lake Geneva area before moving to Houston, TX where she met her husband, John Liveris, while working as a Nurse at a local hospital. Together, they raised, one son, John Liveris II and enjoyed traveling, camping, and attending concerts.