Nov. 7, 1936—June 1, 2023

ELKHORN—Nancy J. Nordmeyer, 86, passed away on June 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Nancy was born November 7, 1936 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Carl and Gertrude Geske. Nancy graduated from Edgerton High School in 1954 and married Melvin Nordmeyer November 4, 1961.

In her younger years Nancy taught floral design to 4-H kids as well as at Gateway Technical College. Nancy was extremely creative and artistic as a florist, operating the Adele Shop for many years in Walworth. She was also a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth.

For the past three years Nancy resided at the Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI.

Nancy is survived by daughter, Brenda Wenger of Walworth; son, Leroy and his wife Melissa of Walworth; and son, Kevin and his wife Stacey of Milwaukee; six grandchildren: Emily (Tim) Adams, Daniel (Aubrey) Wenger, Tasha Nordmeyer, Hanah Nordmeyer, Dakota Nordmeyer and Ryan (Lyndsay) Nordmeyer; seven great-grandchildren: Blake, Hunter, Cruz and Stella Adams, Lola, Nora and Axel Wenger; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gertrude Geske, her husband, Melvin, a sister, Shirley Myklejord, a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Alan Decker and her brother, Fred Geske.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by internment at Walworth Cemetery. After internment, there will be a luncheon at the Immanuel United Church of Christ.

Memorials can be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth or the Walworth Memorial Library.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.