Nov. 26, 1952—Feb. 22, 2023

THORP—Michael Steven Kolnik, age 70, of Thorp, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Mike Kolnik was born on November 26, 1952. He was the 2nd child of Raymond and Dorothy Kolnik of Walworth, WI, where he and his siblings grew up.

Michael welcomed his first child, Michael Kolnik, Jr. in 1974. Michael united in marriage to Gail E Garrett on June 29, 1979. Together Mike and Gail welcomed four children together. In 1980 they welcome their first son together Matthew. Then in 1984 they welcomed Mark. Then they welcomed Melissa in 1986.

Mike and Gail lived in Walworth, WI for 37 years. In those 37 years they welcomed nine grandchildren. After living in Walworth for 37 years they moved to Thorp, WI where they have been living for seven years.

Mike will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was very family oriented and would always call just to catch up. Mike had a reputation as the family jokester among his nieces and nephews. Whenever they were around, he loved to play jokes on them and just have fun. He always loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether visiting, sitting around the campfire, or going fishing with them. Oh boy did he love to fish and have his family with him. Of course, he was always the one that won the dollar for the first “keeper”. He will always be remembered this way.

We will leave you with this poem that my dad loved, called a Fisherman’s Prayer:

I pray that I may live to fish

Until my dying day.

And when it comes to my last cast.

I then most humbly pray.

When in the Lord’s great landing net

And peacefully asleep

That in His mercy I be judged

Big enough to keep.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Gail Kolnik of Thorp; children: Mike (Leanette) Kolnik of Genoa City, Matt (Lauren) Kolnik of Canton, MI, Mark Kolnik of Walworth and Melissa Kolnik of Sheldon; his grandchildren: Noah and Peyton Kolnik, Elijah Kolnik, Tristan and Natalie Kolnik, and Chayce, Konnyr and Cayden Hackler; siblings: Raymond (Jean) Kolnik, Linda Austin, Joe (June) Kolnik, Tim (Laura) Kolnik. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Kolnik, his daughter, Michelle, his grandson, Aidan Kolnik and his brother-in-law, Richard Austin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Grace Evangelical Free Church. Visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with church service from 2:00-3:00 p.m. A luncheon to follow the service.