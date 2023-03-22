Oct. 2, 1955—Dec. 23, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Michael A. Woods died at home on December 23, 2022. He was born in DeKalb, IL to Howard and Joyce Woods. He married Ruth Woods on April 16, 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his two brothers: Dave Woods (Jan), Don Woods (Mary); and his three children: Lynn Kancian, Jean Pagliaro (Matt) and Bob Woods (Laura); and his nine grandchildren, all who brought him great joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Joyce Woods.

In his younger years Mike was a proud member of the Pell Lake Volunteer Fire Department before having to resign due a back injury. He would frequently with pride recall his work and experience with the department.

Michael was an avid autosports fan and enjoyed traveling all over the country with Ruth to attend racing events. He also loved the Packers and Brewers and could often be heard either cheering or lamenting during games, depending on how his team was doing.

Michael often shared treasured stories of the many adventures that were had with his cousins and other family on Chicogan Lake in Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Michael had a flair for mischief and fun and he often had a twinkle in his eye as he shared his sense of humor with his friends and family. He also enjoyed his many evenings out with Ruth and a great crew of friends at Anthony’s Steakhouse in Lake Geneva. His greatest delight, however, was his family, and he took much pride in encouraging and supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many medical and emergency personnel and Pastor Paul Vandeberg for their excellent support and response.

Services for Michael will be held March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held in church on March 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.