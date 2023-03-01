Melita F. Grunow

1937 - 2023

FONTANA - Melita F. Grunow, 85, of Fontana, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 25t, 2023. Melita was born on May 30, 1937, to William and Louise (Trost) Frankrurth in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Melita graduated from Tosa East High School in 1955 with a desire to pursue a career in education. Melita continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. During her time, she joined the Delta Gamma sorority and supported various athletic programs, which continued throughout her life as a passionate member of the Badger family. On March 22, 1958,

Melita was united in marriage to the late William C. Grunow Junior. Melita was the heartbeat of the Grunow Family, splitting time between being a full time mother of three boys and the backbone of their bustling businesses. When Melita wasn't chasing her boys around or helping run the family businesses, she spent time with a multitude of organizations.

Melita was involved with the SMILES organization, The United Way of Lake Geneva, University of Wisconsin Veterinarian School, a Board member of the Environmental Education Foundation, The Community Family Foundation, the Questers, and Fellow Mortals. We are comforted by all of the people she has helped throughout her life.

Melita is survived by three loving sons: William (Jenny) Grunow III, Randy (Amy) Grunow, and Scot (Brooke) Grunow. Nine grandchildren and one sister: Tashia (John) Morgridge also survive Melita. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her parents.

In addition tocountless dogs, donkeys, ducks, goats, sheep, horses and cats. Melita loved to travel; she recently expressed her thankfulness and fond memories about trips with her sister, family, and friends. Melita especially enjoyed trips on horseback, riding with friends all over North America and abroad.

Services for Melita will be held on Thursday March 2nd, 2023, at 5:30 in the afternoon in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm till the time of service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Melita's name to either: Agrace Hospice or SMILES. Links have been provided on the Funeral Homes website.

