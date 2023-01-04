March 14, 1931—Dec. 28, 2022

BLOOMFIELD—Maxine Doris Mitchell (nee Hill), 91, of Bloomfield, WI, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.

Maxine was the first child born to Ruth (Brown) and Thomas Hill on March 14, 1931, in McGhee, AR. The family left Arkansas when she was six years old and came to Chicago where Maxine attended Farren Elementary and Dusable High School. She married Eugene Milsap in April of 1951. Their son Norman was born in June of 1959.

Maxine graduated from Chicago Teacher’s College in 1963 and then began teaching in the Chicago Public School System. She received a Master’s degree in 1973 from the University of Chicago and continued teaching until retirement in June of 1993.

She married George Mitchell, Sr. in April of 1978 and lived in Winnetka, IL, until their retirement to Wisconsin in December of 1995.

Maxine is survived by her husband George; son, Norman; stepchildren: Antoinette, George, Jr., Ava, Alonzo, and Anthony; many step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and cousins.

Private family services will be held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.