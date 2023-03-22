April 6, 1938—March 14, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Mary T. Edison, 84, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at home. Mary was born on April 6, 1938, to the late Daniel and Katherine (Mullarkey) Lee in Chicago, IL.

Mary attended Delavan High School and graduated from St. Sebastian High School in Chicago in 1956.

Mary loved Lake Geneva. She called it the sacred and healing waters. She loved nature, animals, and loved to take walks through the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and Ryerson Woods in Riverwoods, IL.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Brian) McNamara of McHenry, IL; grandchildren: Brian (Shannan) McNamara and Katherine McNamara; and great-grandchildren: Daniel, Timothy, and Mary.

Services for Mary are currently pending. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

To post an online condolence, please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Mary’s family.