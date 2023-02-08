March 14, 1949—Jan. 31, 2023

LYONS—Mary R. Kuecker, 73, of Lyons, WI, passed away peacefully to eternal life with her husband at her side on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her residence.

Mary was born in Wisconsin on March 14, 1949 daughter to the late John and Beatrice (Smith) Adams. She married Wilbur C. Kuecker on March 1, 1969 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Mary retired after working 25 years for the United States Postal Service. She was an avid reader and love to watch NASCAR on Sundays. Mary was accomplished archer and enjoyed going to archery competitions with her husband and sons.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Wilbur Kuecker; sons: Joel (Paula) Kuecker, Justin (Laura) Kuecker, and John Kuecker; grandchildren: Josh, Jodi, Kaylee, and Mariah; and great-grandchild, Clark. She is also survived by sisters: Kathy Skinner and Carol Hamm; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters: Jean Ortega and Doris Hagen.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 700 N Bloomfield Rd., Lake Geneva, WI from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Youth Group.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.