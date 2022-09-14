Mary Lou Ghesquiere

June 29, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2022

FONTANA - Mary Lou was born June 29, 1928 in Chicago to Cy and Grace Swinehart. She passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Lakeland Healthcare in Elkhorn, WI.

Mary is survived by her children: Bob (Fran) Ghesquiere and Susan Jacobsen; grandchildren: Matt (Jen) Ghesquiere and Shannon (Pete Bruns) Ghesquiere; great-grandchildren: Haley, Gabriella, Teagan, Isaiah, and TR; sister, Annette (James) McCarthy; brother-in-law, Frank Beil; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents, son-in-law, Russell Jacobsen; sister, JoAnne Beil; as well as brother-in-law, James McCarthy.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.