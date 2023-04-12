May 22, 1934—April 9, 2023

DELAVAN—Mary L. West (nee Hall), 88, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Mary was born on May 22, 1934, to the late Lillian (nee Garrigus) and Frank Hall. She was united in marriage to the late Richard L. West, Sr., on November 2, 1951, in Martin, TN. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2004.

Loving mother of: Anthony West, Kathleen (James) Tester, David (Becky) West, Kevin West, John West, Christine West, Richard West, Jr., Timothy West, and the late Ricky (Charlene) West; sister of John Hall; grandmother to: Shannon, Deanne, Andrew, Jodi, David, Jr., Bobbie Jo, Kevin, Jr., Christopher, Marissa, Joshua, Jordan, Celina, Julia, Trina, Lilliana, Marlina, Jacob, Adam, Kendra, and Casey. Mary is also survived by her 34 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Frank, husband, Richard, son, Ricky, siblings: Frank, Ann, Ethel, and Charles, daughter-in-law, Charlene, daughter-in-law, Jacky, and grandson, Danny.

Mary was a selfless human whose life was led by faith and love. She touched the hearts of so many and left behind memories that will never fade. She will be dearly missed by many.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.