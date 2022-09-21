Mary Jane Dolan

March 11, 1941 - Sept. 15, 2022

WILMETTE, IL/LAKE GENEVA - Mary Jane Dolan, 81, of Wilmette and Lake Geneva, entered heaven on September 15, 2022.

She leaves behind a legacy of love. Mary was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mom, nana, and friend.

Survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Harry Dolan, who was her "rock"; their precious daughters: Carrie Dolan and Bridget Dolan; generous sons-in-law: Mark Pellegrino and Peter Giordano; cherished grandchildren: Cavan Pellegrino, Quinn Pellegrino, Kiley Giordano, Evangeline Giordano and Gavin Giordano; her close-knit siblings: John (Janice Ereth) Gilligan, William (Jayne) Gilligan, and twin, Anne (Dennis) O'Connor; and loving sister-in-law Dolores Dolan.

Mary began her career as an Elementary Teacher at Jenner School in Cabrini Green. After starting a family, she worked for decades at Dolan Associates, Ltd., helping to manage the office of the building at Bannockburn Executive Plaza. Her warmth made the building feel like a community and her colleagues like a family.

Mary was known for her enviable style. She loved fashion and shopping for it (Neiman Marcus will miss her). She enjoyed weekends in Lake Geneva, taking fitness classes, nibbling on crunchy cookies from her secret stash, dinner dates, vacationing with her entire family and snuggling her grand dogs.

Mary loved to laugh. She had a silly sense of humor, and was the perfect audience for Harry's jokes. Mischievous in her own right, Mary found great joy in pulling playful pranks on her family. She was a tremendous listener and genuinely cared. Her daughters connected with her almost daily, telling her funny stories and seeking advice.

Mary was deeply interested in her grandkids and loved each of them beyond measure. Mary treasured her lifelong best friends, Helen and Ellie, and the ladies of Knollwood and 1420. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Friday, September 23, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church (St. Joe Campus), 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.