Nov. 11, 1946—Feb. 8, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Mary Ann Rambow, 76, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on February 8, 2023, at Williams Bay Health Services in William Bay, WI.

Born Mary Ann Dade to the late Richard and Phyllis (Jones) Dade on November 11, 1946, in Elkhorn, WI.

Three children survive Mary: Kim Jirousek, Theresa Rambow and Lisa Rambow; two brothers: Dan (Barbara) Dade and David (Mary Ellen) Dade; along with one sister, Carol Dade; along with eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren all survive Mary. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Rambow on March 2, 2008, and her brother, Kenneth Dade.

Services for Mary will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. till the time of service on the 20th.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mary’s family.