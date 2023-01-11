Aug. 9, 1928—Jan. 10, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Mary A. Suchy (nee Riha), age 94, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI.

Mary was born on August 9, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to the late Joseph and Anna (nee Jirousek) Riha.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Richard) Vennum, Ken Suchy, and Kathi Suchy; as well as seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Chuck, and three brothers.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:30–2:00 p.m. at Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen Dr., Lake Geneva, WI. Service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sean Walker officiating. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.