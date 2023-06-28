Marvin "Budd" Humphrey

Sept. 2, 1937 - June 23, 2023

LAKE GENEVA - Marvin "Budd" Humphrey, 85, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI, surrounded by family. He was born, at home, in Geneva Township on September 2, 1937 to Thomas and Jean (Voth) Humphrey.

Budd is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jean Humphrey, his brothers: Jim, Roger and Gary Humphrey. Budd is survived by Irene; son, Todd (Cari) Humphrey; and grandchildren: Hanna Whitney and Dane Humphrey; his two sisters: Patricia (Tom) Speigelhoff and Ruth Ann (Tom) Hadinger.

On October 21, 1961, Budd married Irene Dries and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Budd and Irene shared the same value system.

Church, family and community were his priorities. He loved his grandchildren and spent many hours telling them "Old Joe" stories.

Budd attended Woods School until 4th grade and then moved to Williams Bay. He graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1956. Budd attended Ripon College on a football scholarship and also participated in baseball and track.

After Ripon, he joined the army for six months of active duty and five years of reserves. He was a platoon leader and his drill team won the base competition.

After his military service he worked at Inland Marine Boat Company. In 1965 he went to work for Stuart Tank Sales in Elkhorn. During his time at Stuart Tank he was an "on the road" salesman, business partner and President. He retired in 2015 after 50 years of service.

Budd had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating and sailing on Lake Geneva and enjoyed traveling with Irene. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved being with his friends to talk sports. Budd was a humble and generous man and will be missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at St Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva, WI on July 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m preceded by a visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and followed by burial at St Francis de Sales Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations in Budd's name be given to: St. Francis de Sales Parish, The Angel Fund for Catholic School Education, 148 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 - (262) 248-8524, https://sfdslg.org/parish/ or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660, https://www.misericordia.com/giving/.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Budd's family.