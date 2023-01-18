BELOIT—Martha Hanson died peacefully at home after a long illness.

Well known and highly respected in the community, she was a self-sacrificing hard worker, endeared and loved by her family and all who knew her.

Proceeded in death by her husband Roger; three of her children: Tony, Joe and Rachel; three sisters; and one brother. Survived by one sister, Patricia; eight children: Keith, Ruth, Timothy, Daniel, Debra, Paul Kara, and Andy.

Services will be at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 650 Newark Rd., Beloit, WI—Visitation 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 with service at 2:00 p.m.