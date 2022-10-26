Marta Louise (Meyer) Chilson

May 11, 1950—Oct. 18, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Marta L. Chilson, 72, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington, WI. Marta was born on May 11, 1950, in Genoa City, WI to the late Roy and Elise (Bruhn) Meyer.

Marta graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva in 1969. In October of 1989 Marta was united into marriage to Pete Chilson in North Adams, MA.

Marta loved to do crafts, her heart was always into her sewing. She was an avid bowler and made all the bowling shirts for her team. Marta loved her cabin up north and any free time she had she could be found up at the cabin.

Marta is survived by her husband of 33 years, Pete; one brother, Ray Meyer; and two nephews: Joe and John Meyer; along with many, many friends all survive Marta.

Services for Marta were held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Marta’s family would like to say a special Thank You to all the staff with Aurora at Home Hospice and Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington. The love and dedication to your job and the people you serve goes above and beyond and they are Honored to have worked with you.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Marta’s family have asked that you donate in her name to the American Cancer Society. A link has been provided on the funeral home website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Marta’s family.