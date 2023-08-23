July 23, 1967—Aug. 8, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Mark D. Basil, 56, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on August 8, 2023. Mark was born on July 23, 1967, to Edward and Carol (Olejnicak) Basil in Minneapolis, MN.

Mark graduated from Fridley High in 1985 and then went on to St. Thomas University where he earned a degree in Business.

Mark loved to play golf, go boating, building model cars, and loved his dogs and cats. Mark was also the previous owner of Fat Cats Bar in Lake Geneva for 11 years.

Mark is survived by his fiance, Lauren Walker, Cole Derington; his mother, Carol; and his one sister, Elizabeth (David) Engstrom; also survived by his nieces and nephews: Nick, Audra (Jameson), Madeline (Kemar), and Caroline (Kyle): great-nieces and nephews: Alice, Jacob, and Eddie. Mark is also survived by Kathy Walker and Larry Gordan. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Hog’s & Kisses in downtown Lake Geneva.

