Mark A. Beaver

Dec. 27, 1952 – Sept. 4, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Mark A. Beaver, 69, of Lake Geneva, passed on September 4, 2022, at The Bay of Burlington. He was born on December 27, 1952 in Viroqua, WI, to Pete and Phyllis Beaver.

Mark worked at American Motors for 17 years and had a passion for cars, and collecting coins. Mark had a very big heart and was well liked by others.

Mark is survived by his sister, Debra Elliott (David Elliott); his son, Chris Beaver, and his daughter-in-law; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Phyllis Beaver, and niece Kimberly Melzer.

A visitation will be held at Lazarczyk Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva WI, on September 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.