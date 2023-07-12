Nov. 16, 1959—June 27, 2023

BLOOMFIELD—MariAnn Elizabeth Knowlton, 63, of Bloomfield, WI passed away on June 27, 2023. MariAnn was born on November 16, 1959 in Elkhorn, WI to the late Warren “Bud” Stanley Hill and Frances Darlene Fuller.

MariAnn graduated from Badger High School in 1977 and shortly after joined the United States Army, where she served for four years.

MariAnn had an eye for interior design and enjoyed spending lots of time hunting for treasures while furniture shopping at various antique shops.

MariAnn also loved traveling to new places, serving within the Girl Scouts of the USA, and collecting doll houses. Later on, she met the love of her life, Rickie Knowlton, and the two of them married in Genoa City on August 26, 2006.

Rickie and MariAnn shared five children together; Jennifer (Richard) Howes, Brian Knowlton, Samantha (Joseph) Thomas, Bradley (Holly) Knowlton, and Michelle (Preston) Fiegel. MariAnn is also survived by her siblings; Rosalie, Kathleen (Kenny), Patricia (Terry), Corinne (Don), Karen (Mike, Julie, Mark, John (Julie); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren—and one great-grand-baby on the way. MariAnn is preceded in death by her loving parents, Warren “Bud” Stanley Hill and Frances Darlene Fuller, her step mother; Glenda Hill, and her brothers: James and David (Karla).

Services for MariAnn were held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Derrick Funeral Home. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting MariAnn’s family.