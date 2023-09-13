Mar. 4, 1961—April 13, 2023

ELKHORN—Maria Frances Ruby (nee Edquist) of Elkhorn, WI, peacefully passed away on April 13, 2023 at the age of 62. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Rick, and their daughter, Kate Walker (Andrew Cook), and sons, Alan and Michael (Stephanie). She was very dedicated to her family and her four grandchildren, James, AnnaSophia and Kian Ruby and Kent Cook. Maria is further survived and greatly missed by her seven siblings: Paul Edquist, Karen Fichtner, Peter(Linda) Edquist, Kathy (Al) Hentzen, Ann Augustin, David (Olga) Edquist, Jerry (Peg) Edquist. Also survived by her Aunt, Rona (Karold) Edquist, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, many relatives and friends.

Maria began her life on March 4, 1961, daughter of the late Carl and Rita (Valenzano) Edquist of Cedarburg, WI. She met Rick in 1980 while she was working in Colorado and they were married on September 15, 1984. For many years, Maria was the Public Relations Chairperson for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Walworth County. She spent most of her working career in the hospitality business in Colorado and the Lake Geneva area. She and her husband have been longtime members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. The family greatly appreciates the residence care provided to Maria at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI and to the caregiving team from St. Croix Hospice who held vigil with the family on Maria’s final voyage home to everlasting life.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Derrick Funeral Home, 800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. On Saturday, September 16, visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and memorial services at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Rd., Lake Geneva, WI 53147. A reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the Maria Ruby Family name would be appreciated to the Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3615 State Road 67, Delavan, WI 53115 in recognition of Maria’s love of the animals in her life and their steadfast service in mental illness as companions and therapy dogs. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Ruby Family.