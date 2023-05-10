June 2, 1925—April 21, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Louise Hibbard died peacefully on April 21, 2023 at Sherwood Lodge in Williams Bay, WI. Louise was a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva and member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was the fourth daughter, born on June 2, 1925 to Walter J. and Gertrude B. Simon in Lake Geneva. Louise attended Lake Geneva schools and graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1943.

Louise married Wesley R. Hibbard on October 9, 1948 and spent over 46 years together until his death November 16, 1994.

Louise was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Hibbard, her sisters: Marion SimonKusel and Elizabeth (Elsie) Simon Kellogg.

She is survived by her sister, Mildred McRoberts; sons: Dale Hibbard (Lucy) and Scott Hibbard both of Lake Geneva; three granddaughters: Megan Farley(Mike), Amy Nanna (Jeff), and Kimberly Rahn (Jeff); eight great-grandchildren: Lucy Farley, Chase Farley, James Farley, Andrew Nanna, Luke Nanna, Evan Nanna, Hayden Rahn, and Mason Rahn.

The family wishes to thank the excellent care provided by the staff of Sherwood Assisted Living in Williams Bay, Dr. Rosol, and the amazing care and support from the Aurora Hospice team. Also her at home caregivers and companions, Rose Huerta and Sherri Knull.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Aurora Hospice Care—Walworth County.

For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

The Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.