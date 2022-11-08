July 16, 1952—Nov. 2, 2022

Lynette Norma (Koval) Zientek, age 70, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. She was born on July 16, 1952, in Chicago, IL to Edmund J. and Eleanor (Wolf) Koval. Lynette was united in marriage to David Zientek on December 20, 1980, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect, IL.

Lynette is survived by her husband David; children: David, Jr. (Megan) Zientek, Frank (Kathy) Zientek, Laura Zientek (Brad Norgard), James Zientek, and Daniel (Nicole) Zientek; grandchildren: Kaylyn Fleck, Audrina Zientek, Hadley Zientek, Lucian Zientek, Acelyn Zientek, and Brady Norgard; mother, Eleanor Koval; brother, Richard Koval; mother-in-law, Rosalyn Graziano; cousins: Karen Kane, Kenneth Kane, and Doreen Mangelsdorf; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edmund J. Koval; infant brother, Edmund J. Koval, Jr.; father-in-law, Wayne Malik; grandparents: Philip and Ella Wolf and Joseph and Rose Koval; aunts: Norma Kane and Lois Wolf; and her cousin Steven Kane.

Lynette fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. She maintained a positive attitude and never complained.

Lynette was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI and a “Tupperware Lady” for many years. She loved to cook, bake, tend to her garden, do crafts, travel with her family to Hayward, WI, and spend weekends at the beach in Lake Como, WI. She proudly hosted most holidays and family birthday parties.

Lynette loved the Lord and her family; she was the glue that held them all together. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation was held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. A second visitation took place at First Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147, on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service that followed at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly served the family.