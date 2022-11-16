Jan. 11, 1921—Nov. 12, 2022

WILLIAMS BAY—Lorna Buckel, age 101, of Williams Bay passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at home. She was born in Cleveland, OH on January 11, 1921 to Max and Eva (Goldberg) Zolla.

Lorna was united in marriage to George Buckel on September 13, 1941 in Chicago. George passed away on January 30, 2000.

Lorna was a manager at Klockit formerly Primex in Lake Geneva until her retirement. She also volunteered with hospice for six years. Lorna enjoyed bowling, playing cards, golfing and was a member of Delbrook Golf Club.

Lorna is survived by her children: Diane (Jim) Reilly, of Addison, IL, Daryl Buckel, of Addison, IL, Dean Buckel, of Lake Zurich, IL; daughter-in-law, Diane Buckel; seven grandchildren: Deanna (Marty) Coomes, Deidra (Glenn) Busch, Drake (Christina) Buckel, Curt (Sherrie) Reilly, Scott (Kerstin) Reilly, Shannon Buckel, and Shawn (Jill) Buckel; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marshall Gordon.

Lorna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; a son, Dennis; a sister, Florimond; and a brother, Edward.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.